Cultural sector collaborates to offer enriching experiences for Scouts

To give Jamboree Scouts the opportunity to make the most of the remaining days of the World Scout Jamboree, which ends Saturday, national museums and galleries are actively preparing to extend a warm welcome to all participants.
As of Wednesday afternoon, all 37,000 participants have departed from the Saemangeum campsite, according to reports from the organizing committee.
For accommodation, participants will be dispersed across eight different regions, including Seoul, Incheon, Daejeon, Sejong, Gyeonggi Province, South and North Chungcheong Province, and North Jeolla Province. During the day, Scouts will venture to different areas to immerse themselves in various aspects of Korea, including its industry, culture, history and nature.
In response to these travel arrangements, the Korea Tourism Organization established a dedicated task force team Tuesday, which will operate until the conclusion of the World Scouts event. The team will manage logistics and provide essential travel support.
A "Travel Information Center for Jamboree Scouts" has been set up at the KTO's HiKR Ground in central Seoul. The facility allows participants to ask questions about Korea while engaging in K-pop dance classes and partaking in tours.
Meanwhile, the Culture Ministry came up with five distinct themes to experience Korea's history and culture of the past and present. Ranging from tradition to modernity, and from nature to science, Jamboree contingents can select the theme that resonates with them.
The National Museum of Korea is offering Jamboree participants guided tours of permanent exhibitions, complete with English commentaries led by museum curators. Those who wish to can additionally access a special exhibition featuring clay figurines and other items from the Three Kingdoms period, with no admission charges.
Beyond the guided permanent exhibition tour, an array of experiential programs are designed to offer hands-on Korean cultural experiences, such as porcelain making and crafting stamps in Hangeul.
The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, has been welcoming Jamboree participants since last week, presenting free exhibitions in its Seoul, Gwacheon and Cheongju locations.
The National Museum of Korean Contemporary History is also extending an invitation to Jamboree participants for the special Hallyu exhibition that illuminates the world of K-pop. The outdoor area of the National Folk Museum of Korea has a space designed to replicate the '70s and '80s in Korea, where participants can take photos while strolling around.
Several performances will take place at the National Gugak Center, offering a culturally enriching experience for Scouts.
"K-culture will merge seamlessly with Jamboree activities. We are committed to ensuring that Jamboree Scouts can deeply engage with Korean culture even after their departure from the campsite," Culture Minister Park Bo-gyoon said.
Meanwhile, some 2,800 participants from eight countries, including Sweden, Belgium, Canada and Ireland, are scheduled to remain in Korea for a few more days after the official Jamboree event concludes to participate in cultural programs. The participants will all be offered accommodation at college dormitories.