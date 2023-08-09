Cultural sector collaborates to offer enriching experiences for Scouts

Jamboree Scouts take part in the interactive exhibition held at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, in Seoul on Tuesday. (MMCA)

To give Jamboree Scouts the opportunity to make the most of the remaining days of the World Scout Jamboree, which ends Saturday, national museums and galleries are actively preparing to extend a warm welcome to all participants.

As of Wednesday afternoon, all 37,000 participants have departed from the Saemangeum campsite, according to reports from the organizing committee.

For accommodation, participants will be dispersed across eight different regions, including Seoul, Incheon, Daejeon, Sejong, Gyeonggi Province, South and North Chungcheong Province, and North Jeolla Province. During the day, Scouts will venture to different areas to immerse themselves in various aspects of Korea, including its industry, culture, history and nature.

In response to these travel arrangements, the Korea Tourism Organization established a dedicated task force team Tuesday, which will operate until the conclusion of the World Scouts event. The team will manage logistics and provide essential travel support.

A "Travel Information Center for Jamboree Scouts" has been set up at the KTO's HiKR Ground in central Seoul. The facility allows participants to ask questions about Korea while engaging in K-pop dance classes and partaking in tours.

Meanwhile, the Culture Ministry came up with five distinct themes to experience Korea's history and culture of the past and present. Ranging from tradition to modernity, and from nature to science, Jamboree contingents can select the theme that resonates with them.