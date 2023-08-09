4 teens sent to prosecution, juvenile court for attacking migrant worker

Four teenagers allegedly involved in a group assault case of a foreign worker in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, were transferred to the prosecution and the court, police said Wednesday.

Pocheon Police Station said it referred four teenagers to the prosecution and the juvenile department of the family court, respectively, on three charges, including joint principal offense and extortion on Tuesday.

The teenagers are accused of assaulting a Vietnamese foreign worker in his 30s on a road in Pocheon on July 1, and attempting to steal valuables.

They reportedly discovered that the foreign worker's motorcycle, which was passing by, had no license plate. They stopped the foreign worker and asked him whether he had a wallet. They then threatened the worker, saying that they would report him to the authorities as an illegal migrant.

At first the teenagers claimed that the foreign worker hit them, but according to police, closed-circuit TV footage showed that it was an incident of one-sided group violence.

The teens kicked the foreign worker in the stomach and dragged him around after he got off from the motorcycle. The assault lasted for about an hour until the police arrived on the scene, according to local reports.

The police sent one teenager, the main culprit, to the prosecution, and the other three to the juvenile department of the family court, respectively.

Juvenile trials are held in private and no criminal record is left. If found guilty, the youths will be sent to juvenile detention centers or receive protective measures such as entrusted education and volunteer work. If the Juvenile Department finds evidence of criminal acts which deserve imprisonment without prison labor or heavier punishment as a result of an investigation or a trial, and if the Juvenile Department deems it necessary in light of the motive of the accused and the nature of the crime committed to impose criminal punishment upon the juvenile concerned, the Department shall transfer the case to the prosecution.

Meanwhile, the foreign worker was found to be staying illegally in Korea. He is expected to receive a short-term visa designated for foreign victims of crime.