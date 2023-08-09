 Back To Top
Business

8 carmakers to recall over 14,000 vehicles for faulty parts

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 9, 2023 - 09:29       Updated : Aug 9, 2023 - 09:29
Models of the Kia EV9 are on display at the 2023 Seoul Mobility Show, March 30. (Hyundai Motor Group)
Models of the Kia EV9 are on display at the 2023 Seoul Mobility Show, March 30. (Hyundai Motor Group)

Kia Corp., Mercedes-Benz Korea and six other companies will voluntarily recall more than 14,000 vehicles due to faulty components, the transport ministry said Wednesday.

The companies, including Jaguar Land Rover Korea, Volkswagen Group Korea, Toyota Motor Korea Co., GM Korea Co., Tesla Korea and GM Asia Pacific Regional Headquarters Ltd., are recalling a combined 14,057 units of 21 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The problems that prompted the recall include faulty wiring of the rear-wheel-drive controlling system in Kia's all-electric EV9 SUV, a faulty gearbox part in GM Korea's Traverse SUV and Cadillac XT5 sedan, and a faulty front camera system in Tesla's Model S, it said.

Vehicle owners can check the government's homepage at www.car.go.kr or call 080-357-2500 to see if their vehicles are subject to the recall, the ministry said. (Yonhap)

