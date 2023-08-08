BTS' V set to debut solo with 'Layover' on Sept. 8

BTS' V is coming out solo on Sept. 8 with his first album "Layover," agency Big Hit Music announced Tuesday.

The company said V will drop his first solo album "Layover" at 1 p.m. on Sept. 8.

"Layover" will be a six-track package consisting of the title song "Slow Dancing," its piano instrumental and four B-side tracks, "Rainy Days," "Blue," "Love Me Again" and "For Us."

The lead single, "Slow Dancing," will be a 1970s romantic soul track, with a carefree and chill mood.

Except for the piano instrumental track, all five songs will be accompanied by a music video, according to Big Hit Music .

"We recommend listening from the first track to the fifth track in a single flow," the agency added.

V produced "Layover" in collaboration with producer Min Hee-jin, who is the executive producer of Ador and its sensational girl group NewJeans.

Min took the helm of V's album production at the request of the BTS singer and spearheaded all aspects, including the music, the choreography, album design and promotions.

In a previous statement about their collaboration, Min emphasized the music will be the album's essence. "I've prepared music that is of V's own taste and, at the same time, that I wanted to suggest (to him). Rather than leaning into what's familiar, I focused on making music that we want to try and can do well," she was quoted as saying.

Sharing his excitement about his long-awaited solo project, V had said the album will "introduce a new side of V as a solo musician that you haven't seen with BTS' V."

V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, is the last member of BTS to make his solo venture.

The seven members have been focusing on their solo careers since June 2022, when they officially announced a group hiatus following the release of the band's 9th anniversary album "Proof."