Hotel Shilla CEO Lee Boo-jin becomes director of family-run scholarship foundation

Lee Boo-jin, the president and chief executive of Hotel Shilla, has been appointed as the director of the Dooeul Scholarship Foundation, local reports said Friday.

The Dooeul Scholarship Foundation was established in commemoration of Park Doo-eul, the late founder of Samsung Lee Byeong-cheol’s wife in 2000.

Lee In-hee, an advisor to Hansol Group and an elder sister of Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee, ran the foundation until 2019 until she passed away. Since 2019, the director post has remained vacant.

According to local reports, the former director expressed her desire for the Hotel Shilla CEO to run the foundation as part of her dying wish.

“The Dooeul Scholarship Foundation finds new talent and experts in different areas of our society, and is on the front line of nurturing the next generation of female leaders who will lead the 21st century,” Lee Boo-jin said in her welcome message on the foundation’s official website.