 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

'Ajumma' no more: Housekeepers given new job title, 'house managers'

By No Kyung-min
Published : Aug 3, 2023 - 14:41       Updated : Aug 3, 2023 - 16:52
(Gettyimagesbank)
(Gettyimagesbank)

Housekeepers in Korea, commonly referred to as “ajumma” or “imo,” have acquired a new job title, "gasa gwallisa," meaning house manager.

The Ministry of Employment and Labor, officially announcing the new occupational title Wednesday, asked the general public to use it to refer to domestic workers -- those who provide services such as cleaning, washing, kitchen work and caring for members of a household -- from now on.

So far, domestic workers have often been addressed by informal names like "ajumma" and "imo" -- comparable to "ma'am" and "aunt" in English -- but such terms carry slight derogatory connotations and do not adequately recognize their dignity and professionalism, the ministry explained.

Traditionally, Koreans have tended to use job titles when referring to work colleagues.

The new title of house managers was selected through a survey of workers in the field.

Nearly 43 percent of the 10,623 domestic workers surveyed by the ministry-affiliated housework service support center preferred the title.

Informal terms used to call domestic workers here include “ajumma,” "ajumeoni” and “imo-nim.” Ajumma is a term used to call to a middle-aged woman, though it has a slightly derogatory connotation, while ajumeoni is a more respectful form of address.

Imo-nim is the honorific suffix "nim" added to the Korean word for one's mother's sister or "aunt."

One 63-year-old cleaning worker named Park expressed her discomfort with being called ajumma, as it feels demeaning. “Some people call me 'eomeonim,' but I prefer to be addressed as 'yeosanim,'" she explained to The Korea Herald.

“Eeomeonim" means mother, while "yeosanim" refers to a married woman of high social status, similar to "madam."

In June last year, domestic workers were granted official legal status as workers, entitling them to receive the minimum wage and four major social insurance schemes following the promulgation of the Act on the Employment Improvement of Domestic Workers.

The nation has seen an increase in the number of government-authorized institutions providing domestic work services, reaching almost 50.



By No Kyung-min (minmin@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114