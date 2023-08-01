 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

12 'mob-style' tattooists nabbed

Probe into gang fight uncovers local industry of artists catering to criminal groups

By No Kyung-min
Published : Aug 1, 2023 - 15:25       Updated : Aug 1, 2023 - 15:25
Gang members' tattooed chests and backs (Gwangju District Prosecutors’ Office)
Gang members' tattooed chests and backs (Gwangju District Prosecutors’ Office)

Twelve unlicensed tattooists are facing charges for inking “mob-style” tattoos on over 2,000 individuals, many of them actual gangsters.

According to investigators at Gwangju District Prosecutors’ Office, the tattooists conducted their illegal activities over a span of nine years, from October 2014 to February this year, primarily targeting individuals seeking Japanese-style "irezumi" tattoos that extensively cover the full trunk of the body.

Mob-style tattoos are a prerequisite for joining criminal gangs, the prosecutors explained.

Out of the more than 2,000 customers, 128 were found to be associated with eight criminal gangs in Gwangju, the prosecutors said. Thirty-two were minors, with four of them later joining criminal gangs.

Some of the indicted tattooists face additional charges related to illegal possession of fentanyl and oxycodone.

Though popular especially with younger generations in South Korea, the tattooing industry largely operates in a gray area. The act of tattooing carried out by nonmedical practitioners is illegal, and violators can face up to two years in jail or fines of up to 10 million won ($7,800).

The prosecution of the 12 tattooists is a byproduct of an investigation into a gang fight that occurred in the region last year. While tracking down the two criminal groups involved, investigators uncovered the not-so-secret industry of gangsters’ tattoos.

The 12 nabbed artists had promoted their services, primarily utilizing social media and established connections with local gangsters, ensuring a steady influx of new customers. The cost of their tattoo services ranged from 2 million won to 10 million won, depending on the size of the tattoo.

They are estimated to have amassed over 2.5 billion won in illicit profits over the past nine years, according to the Gwangju District Prosecutors’ Office on Monday.

Further investigation revealed that the tattoo artists attempted to conceal their criminal profits by acquiring apartment homes and imported cars under borrowed names, while also committing other cases of financial fraud involving family and friends.



By No Kyung-min (minmin@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114