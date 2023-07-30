 Back To Top
National

S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 30, 2023 - 11:04       Updated : Jul 30, 2023 - 11:04
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (second from right) visiting Turkey's Disaster And Emergency Management Presidency (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (second from right) visiting Turkey's Disaster And Emergency Management Presidency (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Foreign Minister Park Jin has met with the chief of Turkey's disaster management agency and discussed recovery efforts in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake that struck the country earlier this year, the foreign ministry said Sunday.

The meeting between South Korea's top diplomat and Yunus Sezer, head of Turkey's Disaster And Emergency Management Presidency, on Saturday, came as the South Korean foreign minister is visiting the country as part of his four-nation trip that has also taken him to Austria.

During their meeting, Park offered his condolences to those who suffered from the devastating earthquake in February and expressed hope that bilateral ties between the two countries will strengthen on the back of South Korea's quake recovery support.

He said that Seoul will continue to extend government and civilian support for survivors. South Korea has pledged to provide over $10 million to help build shelters for survivors and has dispatched a disaster relief team.

Sezer briefed Park on the latest developments in recovery efforts and thanked him for the swift dispatch of South Korea's disaster relief team.

Park is also scheduled to visit Italy and Vatican City as part of the four-nation swing. (Yonhap)

