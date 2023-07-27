Ukrainian Embassy apologizes for 'distress' over diplomat's alleged assault

The Ukraine Embassy on Thursday apologized for causing concern over an incident involving a Ukrainian diplomat who was accused of assaulting a Korean police officer at a bar in Seoul.

A first-secretary Ukrainian diplomat in his 40s was arrested Tuesday evening in Itaewon for allegedly assaulting a bar employee and a police officer while intoxicated, local media reported.

The diplomat was later released, according to Yongsan police station.

In response to a media inquiry from The Korea Herald, the Ukrainian Embassy said it would like to "express its sincere apologies to the Korean public and anyone involved for any distress of inconvenience caused by the incident."

The embassy said it is working closely with Korean authorities over the investigation of the matter, and added that it is committed to abiding by the laws and regulations here.