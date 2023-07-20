Thief's getaway plan to change disguises three times fails

The suspect accused of stealing jewelry disguised in different outfits to avoid getting caught by the police (National Police Agency's Youtube)

South Korean police recently released video footage of a jewelry thief who was arrested after a bizarre daylong chase in which the suspect attempted to disguise himself several times.

The footage was made public via the National Police Agency’s official YouTube channel, where the police have been actively uploading content about their work ranging from investigation videos to web dramas.

The suspect reportedly changed disguises three times and took six taxis to avoid being detected by police.

The video footage showed the suspect stealing a gold necklace worth 6 million won ($4,724) from a jewelry store in Dong-gu, Daejeon, and fleeing the scene on April 27. The surveillance camera then caught him taking off the black t-shirt he was wearing over another shirt and fled to another jewelry shop at full speed, where he sold the stolen items for cash. The suspect then took a taxi to a motel where he changed clothes once again.

The police arrested him the next day after tracking him down through CCTV and forwarded the case to the prosecutor on charges of larceny in May.

Article 329 of the Criminal Act stipulates that anyone who steals another's property can be punished by imprisonment for up to six years or a fine of up to ten million won ($7,874).

The suspect reportedly had been released from jail recently after serving time in jail for another theft.