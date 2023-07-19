Adidas rolls out limited edition Son Heung-min football cleats

Adidas launched limited edition soccer cleats dedicated to Tottenham’s Son Heung-min on Tuesday, to commemorate 15 years of sponsorship.
The Son Heung-min edition, called the HMS Pack, is available at the official online stores, the Adidas flagship store in Myeong-dong, Gangnam Brand Center, Hongdae Brand Center and soccer gear stores.
The HMS Pack comes in three models. The laceless FG model is priced at 319,000 won ($252), TF models for male adults at 129,000 won, and TF J models for women and children at 89,000 won.
The brand has launched special editions for world-renowned players in the past including Lionel Messi of Argentina; David Beckham of England; and Zinedine Zidane and Paul Pogba of France. Son is the first Asian player to receive a signature edition.
The HMS Pack, one of Adidas X Crazyfast designs, is inspired by the vibrant nightscape of Seoul and meant to reflect the brightest moments of Son's 15-year career.
Son's name written in Korean is printed across the neon pink body of the boots, which feature bright colorways in the names "Lucid Lemon," "Bright Royal" and "Lucid Pink."
Adidas also released an animated film featuring Son's most iconic moments, including his first major goal in Hamburg, Germany in 2010, as well as a goal that landed him a FIFA Puskas Award in 2020. It also includes Son taking off his face mask as part of a ceremonial performance at the Qatar World Cup in 2022.
"As more South Korean soccer players gain global recognition, we look forward to releasing more signature editions featuring South Korean players to be released in the future, starting with Son," Adidas said.