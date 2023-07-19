Adidas rolls out limited edition Son Heung-min football cleats

The HMS Pack, limited edition soccer cleats dedicated to South Korean soccer player Son Heung-min released by Adidas in 2023 (Adidas)

Adidas launched limited edition soccer cleats dedicated to Tottenham’s Son Heung-min on Tuesday, to commemorate 15 years of sponsorship.

The Son Heung-min edition, called the HMS Pack, is available at the official online stores, the Adidas flagship store in Myeong-dong, Gangnam Brand Center, Hongdae Brand Center and soccer gear stores.

The HMS Pack comes in three models. The laceless FG model is priced at 319,000 won ($252), TF models for male adults at 129,000 won, and TF J models for women and children at 89,000 won.

The brand has launched special editions for world-renowned players in the past including Lionel Messi of Argentina; David Beckham of England; and Zinedine Zidane and Paul Pogba of France. Son is the first Asian player to receive a signature edition.

The HMS Pack, one of Adidas X Crazyfast designs, is inspired by the vibrant nightscape of Seoul and meant to reflect the brightest moments of Son's 15-year career.