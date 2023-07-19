 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
LG그룹
Business

Adidas rolls out limited edition Son Heung-min football cleats

By Park Soong-joo
Published : Jul 19, 2023 - 16:16       Updated : Jul 19, 2023 - 16:36
The HMS Pack, limited edition soccer cleats dedicated to South Korean soccer player Son Heung-min released by Adidas in 2023 (Adidas)
The HMS Pack, limited edition soccer cleats dedicated to South Korean soccer player Son Heung-min released by Adidas in 2023 (Adidas)

Adidas launched limited edition soccer cleats dedicated to Tottenham’s Son Heung-min on Tuesday, to commemorate 15 years of sponsorship.

The Son Heung-min edition, called the HMS Pack, is available at the official online stores, the Adidas flagship store in Myeong-dong, Gangnam Brand Center, Hongdae Brand Center and soccer gear stores.

The HMS Pack comes in three models. The laceless FG model is priced at 319,000 won ($252), TF models for male adults at 129,000 won, and TF J models for women and children at 89,000 won.

The brand has launched special editions for world-renowned players in the past including Lionel Messi of Argentina; David Beckham of England; and Zinedine Zidane and Paul Pogba of France. Son is the first Asian player to receive a signature edition.

The HMS Pack, one of Adidas X Crazyfast designs, is inspired by the vibrant nightscape of Seoul and meant to reflect the brightest moments of Son's 15-year career.

HMS PACK, Son Heung-min's signature cleat by Adidas in 2023 (Adidas)
HMS PACK, Son Heung-min's signature cleat by Adidas in 2023 (Adidas)

Son's name written in Korean is printed across the neon pink body of the boots, which feature bright colorways in the names "Lucid Lemon," "Bright Royal" and "Lucid Pink."

Adidas also released an animated film featuring Son's most iconic moments, including his first major goal in Hamburg, Germany in 2010, as well as a goal that landed him a FIFA Puskas Award in 2020. It also includes Son taking off his face mask as part of a ceremonial performance at the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

"As more South Korean soccer players gain global recognition, we look forward to releasing more signature editions featuring South Korean players to be released in the future, starting with Son," Adidas said.



By Park Soong-joo (soongjoopark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114