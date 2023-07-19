 Back To Top
Entertainment

Tomorrow X Together, Jonas Brothers tune into Jersey Club with remix

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Jul 19, 2023 - 14:11       Updated : Jul 19, 2023 - 14:19
Cover image of Tomorrow X Together and Jonas Brothers'
Cover image of Tomorrow X Together and Jonas Brothers' "Do It Like That" Jersey Club remix. (Big Hit Music)

K-pop band Tomorrow X Together and American pop trio Jonas Brothers released a remix of their collaborative single "Do It Like That" on Wednesday.

The remix, which the the Korean band's agency Big Hit Music of  described as a Jersey Club genre infused with UK drill beats, came out at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, 12 days following the joint single's release.

The new edition, peppered with the UK garage-style electronic piano sounds, offers a different pleasure to the ear from the upbeat and vibrant original song, Big Hit Music added.

"Do It Like That," which came out on July 7, is a rhythmic summer pop dance tune describing the enchanting feeling felt at the start of love.

The sing-along ready melody and catchy chorus, added with the two band's perky energy, amplifies the song's hopeful and fluttering feeling, the label added.

The K-pop quintet, whose name is also shortened to TXT, celebrated its first overseas recording with the song. In May, the team had been in the US for its global concert series there, and hearing the demo version then, the members eagerly reached out to Jonas Brothers for a collaboration.

The Jonas Brothers, a famed sibling trio consisting of Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas, has placed 26 songs inside the Hot 100 and 10 albums on the Billboard 200 main albums chart.

 

 

"Do It Like That" was a smash upon release, soaring to No. 1 on the iTunes Top Song chart in 57 countries and entering Spotify's daily top song global and US charts on its first day. The summer song has also peaked at No. 3 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart in the latest list for the week of July 22.

TXT, with members Subin, Yeonjun, Taehyun, Beomgyu and Hueningkai, is an up-and-coming band that debuted in 2019 under Big Hit Music, the label behind the K-pop phenomenon BTS.

Since its debut, the rookie band has placed a string of its albums on the coveted Billboard 200 albums chart and recently topped the list for the first time with its 5th EP "The Name Chapter: Temptation," dethroning seven-week winner Sza's "SOS" from the No. 1 spot.

 



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
