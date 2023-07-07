Tomorrow X Together teams up with Jonas Brothers

A poster for Tomorrow X Together and Jonas Brothers' collaborative single "Do It Like That." (Big Hit Music)

Tomorrow X Together has unveiled a collaboration with US pop group Jonas Brothers.

The K-pop quintet on Friday afternoon dropped its collaborative single with Jonas Brothers, "Do It Like That." The song and its music video was released globally at 1 p.m.

The rhythmical dance pop tune gives out summer vibes as it spells out the enchanting feelings of fledgling love.

The band, also known as TXT, said via Big Hit Music on Friday that "it will be the best summer song of 2023."

"It's a song better for the summer than any other seasons," Subin said, adding, "The song will blow away the summer heat! We prepared hard so please enjoy it with us."

About the collaboration, Yeonjun said, "I grew up listening to Jonas Brothers' songs, and it's unbelievable that we're doing a collaboration like this," and added, "The chorus in the melody is addictive and everybody will be able to sing along easily."

It was the boys' first time recording their song in the United States.

"I think the song is significant enough to be named for the collaboration of the year. Personally, the part where Joe Jonas gushes out the lyrics is my favorite part of the melody," Taehyun said.

The collaboration happened when TXT visited the US for its world tour "Act: Sweet Mirage" in May, according to the K-pop band's agency Big Hit Music.

After hearing the song's demo version, the boys became eager to join hands with Jonas Brothers, who accepted their invitation, making the collaboration come through, the agency added.

This is the third time TXT is dropping an official song in collaboration with a foreign artist.

In February 2022, the boy band featured in American singer-songwriter Salem Ilese's song "PS5," along with Norwegian musician Alan Walker.

In July that year, the quintet went onto drop its singe "Valley of Lies," which featured American rapper-singer Iann Dior.

Most recently, the boys teamed up with Coi Leray for its song "Happy Fools" listed on its fifth EP "The Name Chapter: Temptation," which came out in February this year. The rapper performed with TXT live for the first time during the band's Los Angeles gig on May 28.

Jonas Brothers, a three-piece rock band, has placed 26 songs inside the Hot 100 and 10 albums on the Billboard 200 main albums chart.

TXT, consisting of members Subin, Yeonjun, Taehyun, Beomgyu and Hueningkai, recently held its second global tour "Act: Sweet Mirage" in the US, touring around six stateside cities where they held 10 concerts.

On Aug. 5, the boys will make its first headline appearance at Lollapalooza. This is the band's second year at the US music festival, and the boys will be the second Korean headliner following BTS' J-Hope.