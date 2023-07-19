Trendz expands global activities

K-pop boy group Trendz is expanding its reach into the overseas music market.

Trendz, a seven-member group, is visiting Kazakhstan this Saturday as they’ve been invited to perform at an event to celebrate a year of mutual cultural exchange between Korea and Kazakhstan.

As this will be their first time visiting Kazakhstan, the group will present diverse performances including the performance of its debut single “TNT,” and other hit tracks “Who,” “Vagabond,” and “New Dayz.”

Trendz has been actively promoting itself by traveling to various foreign countries this year.

The group took part in the “Indonesia Comic Con Pop Asia” in Indonesia last month to perform in front of 30,000 local fans.

Trendz also held a fan meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia to meet face-to-face with its local fans.

This event was followed by Trendz ’s first showcase in Japan, “New Dayz.”

The group recently received an offer to hold a tour in the US and in Europe, according to NH Entertainment Media Group.

Trendz is known to be preparing for a new album to make a comeback in the second half of this year.