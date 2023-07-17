Seoul scraps women-only parking spaces

Parking spaces designated for women only, a hotly disputed policy in South Korea, are to be eliminated, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said on Sunday.

The revised bill states that the women-only parking spaces will be changed to "family friendly" spaces starting Tuesday. The new standards for using these spaces will extend to pregnant women, people with mobility difficulties such as seniors and drivers accompanying infants. Women who do not meet the new criteria will no longer be able to use these spaces.

The policy was introduced by Seoul Major Oh Se-hoon in 2009 to ensure women's safety, and involved parking spaces typically near building entrances. According to the policy, parking lots that hold 30 or more vehicles were required to reserve 10 percent of their spaces for women. However, only 16 percent of women were reported to have used the spaces. Women-only parking spaces also faced a backlash as some women protested against the government treating women as needing to be protected.

In August 2022, Oh announced his plan to retract the policy and the city began converting women-only parking spaces to "family-friendly ones in March, starting with public parking lots, which amounted to 69 locations and 1,988 spaces.