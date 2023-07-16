 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
National

S. Korea, US, Japan hold missile defense drills in East Sea after N. Korea's ICBM launch

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 16, 2023 - 09:31       Updated : Jul 16, 2023 - 09:31
The Korea Coast Guard conducts a drill on the seas off northwestern Daecheong Island in Incheon, some 30 kilometers west of Seoul, in this file photo taken May 9, to crack down on illegal fishing by foreigners, mostly Chinese, in South Korean territorial waters. (Herald DB)
The Korea Coast Guard conducts a drill on the seas off northwestern Daecheong Island in Incheon, some 30 kilometers west of Seoul, in this file photo taken May 9, to crack down on illegal fishing by foreigners, mostly Chinese, in South Korean territorial waters. (Herald DB)

South Korea, the United States and Japan staged a trilateral missile defense exercise in the international waters of the East Sea on Sunday, Seoul's Navy said, after North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile last week.

The drills took place as the three countries have been reinforcing security coordination amid Pyongyang's continued saber-rattling this year, highlighted by the firing of a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM last Wednesday.

The exercise featured three Aegis-equipped destroyers -- the South's ROKS Yulgok Yi I, the US' USS John Finn and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's JS Maya, according to the armed service.

Under a scenario of a ballistic missile launch by North Korea, the exercise focused on practicing procedures to detect and track a computer-simulated ballistic missile target, and share related information, it said.

"This exercise served as an opportunity to enhance our military's response capabilities against ballistic missiles and improve security cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan," a Navy official was quoted as saying.

"Based on our military's powerful response system and trilateral coordination, (we) will effectively respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats," the official added.

The three countries last held such a three-way missile defense exercise in April. Sunday's exercise marked the fourth one under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, which has made efforts to bolster trilateral cooperation against Pyongyang's military threats.

In a show of force against the North's ICBM launch, South Korea and the United States also staged combined air drills Thursday, involving a US B-52H strategic bomber. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114