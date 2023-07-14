South Korean first lady spotted at luxury boutique by Lithuanian media

South Korea's first lady was seen exiting renowned Lithuanian luxury clothing boutique "Du broliai" during President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to Vilnius to attend the NATO summit, according to Lithuanian media reports. The local news report complimented the first lady for her refined style at various events, calling her a "50-year-old style icon."

"Du broliai" is a high-end clothing boutique located in Vilnius, Lithuania, offering a range of luxury brands such as Prada, Gucci, Giorgio Armani and Valentino.

The boutique's manager informed local news that Kim Keon Hee arrived with 16 people including personal assistants and security guards, without prior notification to the store. While she was in the shop, six people were stationed outside preventing others from coming into the store.

The manager who was at the store when the first lady visited, recounted that Kim was very easy to talk to and that she was enjoying her stay in Lithuania. "This is a great appreciation for us. Famous people who visit Lithuania often stop by, sometimes from the world of art and music. We already know that important people show up after a big concert or event," he told the local news.

According to the manager, he and his brother had a conversation with the first lady about their company and he informed her all boutiques were close by.

Kim is reported to have then visited all five of the stores in the Vilnius Town Hall Square area on foot.

How much the first lady spent and what she bought have not been disclosed, but South Korean delegates were also seen visiting the shop the next day and doing additional shopping, according to the local report.

While Lithuanian media highlights the first lady's style, Kim's reported shopping sparked controversy in South Korea, as the nation is in the midst of a disaster situation caused by torrential rains.

Heavy downpours have swept across South Korea over the last few days, causing landslides, leaving more than 4,000 households in Seoul without power and one person missing in Busan.

Kim Keon Hee is reported to have attended other events in Lithuania on this trip, including a visit to Vilnius' King Sejong Institute, a center for Korean language and culture, to promote language exchange programs between Korea and Lithuania.

Yoon and Kim left Lithuania on Wednesday and arrived in Poland on Thursday to discuss South Korea's role in the reconstruction of Ukraine.