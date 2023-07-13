 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
LG그룹
Weekender

[Eye Plus] Sound of the 'janggu' 'echoed in my heart'

By Lim Jae-seong
Published : Jul 15, 2023 - 16:01       Updated : Jul 15, 2023 - 16:01

Performers wearing hats that look like huge flower bouquets walk in single file while beating rapidly on instruments slung over their shoulders. Thunder-like sounds from the leather drum skins reverberate across the auditorium, filling the space with booming rhythms.

Among the instruments, the sounds of the "janggu," a traditional percussion instrument consisting of a two-headed drum covered with leather and carried with a sash, moved Lee Chang-geun to become a performer of "Gochang nongak" during his first encounter with the traditional rural music and performance at a university club recital in his college's auditorium.

“The sound of the janggu echoed in my heart,” the 24-year-old said, reminiscing about his first time attending the performance.

Gochang nongak, designated intangible cultural heritage by North Jeolla Province, is a form of traditional rural music and performance originating from and handed down by farmers in Gochang-gun, North Jeolla Province.

Nongak, which can be translated directly as "farmers’ music," was traditionally performed to wish for the harmony and well-being of villagers especially on important days in which major agricultural work was performed collectively, such as when transplanting rice seedlings or harvesting rice. The music creates an energetic rhythm for working and an enjoyable atmosphere.

It is no longer easy to find nongak being played in the fields in today's Korea, though Lee and his colleagues are trying to keep Gochang nongak alive.

Lee is the leader of his college's Gochang nongak club, and plays the janggu as a member of the Gochang Nongak Cheongchun Gutpae, or official youth troupe, as well.

“I want to let the audience experience wonderful nongak performances, sharing the beauty of this traditional music with prospective nongak performers,” said Lee.

Beyond his attraction to the music itself, the moments of feeling togetherness with the other players in performances have motivated him to travel around Korea to perform nongak.

“I learned a lot about ways to be together with others after I started to play nongak,” Lee said.

“A brilliant performance by one member alone does not necessarily lead to a good nongak performance. By coordinating with each other, everyone must bring their hearts together in the performance,” he added.

In striving to raise public appreciation for nongak, Lee hopes more people will participate in the traditional performance scene, so that he can continue to enjoy precious times playing with other performers.

“Nongak is like a shelter for me when I am tired of everyday life. I feel pure happiness in the performances,” Lee said.

“I hope the happiness, sense of belonging with others and lessons for life in the nongak performances continue for the rest of my life,” he added.

Photo by Im Se-jun

Written by Im Se-jun, Lim Jae-seong



By Lim Jae-seong (forestjs@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114