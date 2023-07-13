 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
LG그룹
Life&Style

LTI Korea to hold Korean literature event in Los Angeles

By Hwang Joo-young
Published : Jul 13, 2023 - 18:24       Updated : Jul 13, 2023 - 18:24

The event poster for Hangul Literature Beyond Borders (The Literature Translation Institute of Korea)
The event poster for Hangul Literature Beyond Borders (The Literature Translation Institute of Korea)

The Literature Translation Institute of Korea announced Thursday it is hosting a Korean literary event called "Hangul Literature Beyond Borders" on Thursday and Friday in Los Angeles.

The event aims to facilitate the creation of Korean diaspora literature and strengthen the network of global Korean literary communities, according to the institute, an affiliate of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The event will bring together 21 organizations and 37 publishers and editors of Korean-language literary magazines that have been in operation in English-speaking countries such as the US, Canada and Australia. The event also commemorates the 120th anniversary of Korean immigration to the US.

As part of the event, author Cho Hae-jin will meet with readers at the Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles’ Ari Hall on Thursday.

Cho, 47, who has been writing about Korean immigrants, will talk about the motifs and backgrounds found throughout her works, including “Simple Sincerity” and “I Met Roh Gi-wan.”

Later in the day, the publishers and editors of 21 literary magazines from the Americas and Oceania will discuss the global environment for Korean literature and ways to boost communication among Korean literary communities across regions, generations, and languages, with critics and writers in attendance.

On the second day of the event, the group will discuss the identity of diaspora literature in the era of cultural diversity.

LTI Korea will introduce its web-based magazine, Nomo, at the workshop, which it aims to develop as a global platform for Korean literary writers around the world.

“This event is significant in that it is the first of its kind to promote and share the achievements and identity of the literature of the Korean diaspora,” said Kwak Hyo-hwan, LTI Korea president.



By Hwang Joo-young (flylikekite@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114