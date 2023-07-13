LTI Korea to hold Korean literature event in Los Angeles

The event poster for Hangul Literature Beyond Borders (The Literature Translation Institute of Korea)

The Literature Translation Institute of Korea announced Thursday it is hosting a Korean literary event called "Hangul Literature Beyond Borders" on Thursday and Friday in Los Angeles.

The event aims to facilitate the creation of Korean diaspora literature and strengthen the network of global Korean literary communities, according to the institute, an affiliate of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The event will bring together 21 organizations and 37 publishers and editors of Korean-language literary magazines that have been in operation in English-speaking countries such as the US, Canada and Australia. The event also commemorates the 120th anniversary of Korean immigration to the US.

As part of the event, author Cho Hae-jin will meet with readers at the Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles’ Ari Hall on Thursday.

Cho, 47, who has been writing about Korean immigrants, will talk about the motifs and backgrounds found throughout her works, including “Simple Sincerity” and “I Met Roh Gi-wan.”

Later in the day, the publishers and editors of 21 literary magazines from the Americas and Oceania will discuss the global environment for Korean literature and ways to boost communication among Korean literary communities across regions, generations, and languages, with critics and writers in attendance.

On the second day of the event, the group will discuss the identity of diaspora literature in the era of cultural diversity.

LTI Korea will introduce its web-based magazine, Nomo, at the workshop, which it aims to develop as a global platform for Korean literary writers around the world.

“This event is significant in that it is the first of its kind to promote and share the achievements and identity of the literature of the Korean diaspora,” said Kwak Hyo-hwan, LTI Korea president.