Former K-pop singer Steve Yoo wins 2nd visa case

Korean American former K-pop singer Yoo Seung-jun, also known as Steve Yoo, has won a visa case in an appellate court, overturning the initial denial of his visa and passport issuance, the Seoul high court said Thursday.

Yoo had filed a lawsuit against the Korean Consulate General in Los Angeles for refusing to grant him a visa to visit South Korea.

This marked the second instance where Yoo has taken legal action in order to obtain a visa.

The court said, “The ruling to deny the visa issuance has been revoked, and defendant is responsible for covering the legal expenses.”