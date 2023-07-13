 Back To Top
National

Former K-pop singer Steve Yoo wins 2nd visa case

By No Kyung-min
Published : Jul 13, 2023 - 15:15       Updated : Jul 13, 2023 - 15:28
Korean American former K-pop singer Yoo Seung-jun (Yoo Seung-jun's YouTube channel)
Korean American former K-pop singer Yoo Seung-jun (Yoo Seung-jun's YouTube channel)

Korean American former K-pop singer Yoo Seung-jun, also known as Steve Yoo, has won a visa case in an appellate court, overturning the initial denial of his visa and passport issuance, the Seoul high court said Thursday.

Yoo had filed a lawsuit against the Korean Consulate General in Los Angeles for refusing to grant him a visa to visit South Korea.

This marked the second instance where Yoo has taken legal action in order to obtain a visa.

The court said, “The ruling to deny the visa issuance has been revoked, and defendant is responsible for covering the legal expenses.”



By No Kyung-min (minmin@heraldcorp.com)
