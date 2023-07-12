 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

'Chaebol' con artist arrested for robbery, extortion

By No Kyung-min
Published : Jul 12, 2023 - 14:46       Updated : Jul 12, 2023 - 14:46
An image capture of a rented vehicle the suspect allegedly drove (Busan Haeundae Police Station)
An image capture of a rented vehicle the suspect allegedly drove (Busan Haeundae Police Station)

A man in his 20s was arrested for extorting money from two women after tricking them into thinking he was the heir of a "chaebol" family by using a high-end imported vehicle and luxury goods, said police Tuesday.

"Chaebol" refers to family owned Korean conglomerates.

According to the Busan Haeundae Police Station, the man, who is now facing charges of theft, robbery, extortion, and fraud, is suspected of imprisoning two women between June 9 and 16 in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, forcibly taking their credit cards and cash amounting to 15 million won ($11,600).

The estimated amount spent using the stolen credit cards is approximately 20 million won.

The man approached the women by presenting himself as a member of a prosperous family, boasting about his family's businesses and the prestigious reputation they held in Chungcheong Province.

In an attempt to swindle the women, he utilized a rented imported car and donned luxury clothing to enhance his credibility. Once he gained their trust, he held them accountable for the expenses of repairing his car.

The suspect is also accused of extorting 1.5 million won from individuals operating unregistered rental accommodations in September of last year.

The police revealed that they stumbled upon his recent criminal activities while investigating crimes he allegedly committed last year, stating that they confiscated extravagant items worth 20 million won at the man's residence.

Cash and luxury goods confiscated at the suspect's residence (Busan Haeundae Police Station)
Cash and luxury goods confiscated at the suspect's residence (Busan Haeundae Police Station)


By No Kyung-min (minmin@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114