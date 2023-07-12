Three bikini-clad US women arrested over alleged drug use

Three American women were taken into custody for illegal drug use after testing positive at a police station in Seoul on Tuesday.

The suspects had initially been taken to the station after causing a disturbance in a taxi, allegedly kicking and screaming.

According to the police, the suspects arrived at the police station dressed in swimsuits, and displayed abnormal behavior such as undressing and licking windows. The suspects also struggled with police officers who tried to cover them up, carrying on the disturbance for about two hours.

As the women did not smell of alcohol, the police ordered drug tests and requested cooperation from the narcotics unit. An instant drug test showed two of the women tested positive for methamphetamine, while the other woman tested positive for marijuana.

Use of illegal drugs, which includes marijuana in Korea, can be punished by imprisonment of up to 10 years or a fine of up to 100 million won ($77,315).

The Immigration Act stipulates that foreigners released after facing fines or imprisonment are subject to deportation from the country.

The suspects reportedly told the police that they drank water someone gave them at a water festival at Seoul Land in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province. However, the police reported that the women allegedly took drugs in their hotel rooms before attending the festival. The police confiscated the rest of the drugs they discovered at the hotel.

According to the police, the suspects were put into the taxi by festival staff who found them lying on the bathroom floor.