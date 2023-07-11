 Back To Top
National

SUV plunges 30 meters into playground, leaves 1 dead

By No Kyung-min
Published : Jul 11, 2023 - 11:21       Updated : Jul 11, 2023 - 11:21
An SUV vehicle plunged into a below-ground playground at 4:52 p.m. in Seo-gu, Incheon, Monday. (Yonhap)
An SUV vehicle plunged into a below-ground playground at 4:52 p.m. in Seo-gu, Incheon, Monday. (Yonhap)

An SUV fell into a playground located on the lower ground-level of an apartment complex in Seo-gu, Incheon, leaving one dead and one seriously injured, police said Monday.

According to police, the SUV had collided with a smaller vehicle in a ground-level parking lot before crashing through a 1-meter high brick wall.

The vehicle then plummeted to the playground at around 4:53 p.m., situated 20-30 meters below the parking lot.

The driver, a 79-year-old man, sustained severe injuries and was sent to hospital, while the passenger, a 63-year-old woman, lost her life. No additional casualties have been reported.

The police have launched a comprehensive investigation, considering eyewitness accounts and reviewing closed circuit cameras installed around the playground area.

The police confirmed that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, further stating that once the driver finishes receiving treatment, he will also be subject to investigation.



By No Kyung-min (minmin@heraldcorp.com)
