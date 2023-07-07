7 in 10 people not planning summer vacation: survey

More than 70 percent of Koreans are either unsure or do not plan on going on a summer vacation this year, with 1 in 3 citing the financial reasons, a survey showed Friday.

According to a survey that polled 3,000 individuals aged between 20 to 69, conducted by PMI, an online research institution, 36.8 percent of respondents have no plans for a summer vacation.

Another 36.2 percent have not yet made a firm decision, bringing the total percentage of respondents unlikely to enjoy a summer vacation to over 70 percent.

The survey further highlighted the varying preferences among different age groups. The highest percentage of respondents not planning a summer vacation were in their 30s, at 80.7 percent, followed by those in their 20s with 76.4 percent, and people in their 40s with 73.6 percent.

Older age groups were more likely to be planning a summer vacation, with 67.6 percent of individuals in their 50s and 68.6 percent in their 60s.

When asked about the reasons for not planning a summer vacation, 35.4 percent of respondents cited difficulty in coordinating schedules with others, while 34.8 percent mentioned financial burdens.

Work and business commitments were cited by 17.5 percent of respondents as preventing them from taking a vacation. These findings indicate that financial considerations affect more than half of the respondents.

Among those who are not going on vacation, nearly half expressed a preference to use their leisure time to watch TV and movies. Approximately 23.1 percent planned to dine out, while around 18 percent were looking forward to spending time on self-development.

Regarding the choice of destination for those who are planning a summer vacation, the highest percentage, at 33.5 percent, opted for the coast. Meanwhile, 30.4 percent preferred to stay indoors, such as in resort hotels.