National

Man investigated for stabbing fellow welfare facility residents with needle

By Park Soong-joo
Published : Jul 6, 2023 - 17:40       Updated : Jul 6, 2023 - 17:40
(123rf)
(123rf)

A ward at a facility for disabled people has been booked over allegedly stabbing 11 other wards, causing skin necrosis, the Anseong police said Thursday.

According to the police, the 19-year-old suspect is accused of injuring 11 patients since the start of 2022, stabbing them with hypodermic needles, resulting in necrotizing fasciitis, a severe skin condition commonly known as flesh-eating disease.

Relatives of two of the victims filed a police report, saying the victims, who had been stabbed multiple times, required months treatment for the skin condition.

Eight staff members, including the director of the facility, are also under investigation on charges of embezzlement and violating the Act on Welfare of Persons with Disabilities.

The police are investigating embezzlement allegations following a criminal complaint filed against the director of the Gyeonggi Advocacy Agency for Persons with Disabilities.

The facility is reported to have received 1.6 billion won ($1.2 million) of financial support each year.

As the case stirred up debate, the facility filed for closure last month, to Anseong-si, Gyeonggi Province.

An official from Anseong-si said the report for the closure has been received but put on hold because of missing documents, and that it would take time to shut down, as it could only be done after all patients have somewhere to go.

The families of the 19 patients are believed to have filed a petition against the facility closing.



By Park Soong-joo (soongjoopark@heraldcorp.com)
