Former footballer chases down hit-and-run suspect

Dashcam footage shows Lee Chun-soo returning to his car after handing over the hit-and-run suspect to police. (DH entertainment)

Former South Korean soccer player Lee Chun-soo apprehended a drunken hit-and-run driver on Seoul's Olympic Expressway, police said Wednesday.

According to Seoul Dongjak Police Station, at around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, Lee handed over the drunken driver to police when they arrived at the reported crime scene where the driver had crashed into a taxi and tried to flee.

On his way back home after filming for a TV show, Lee got out of his car after he heard a taxi driver asking for help to catch the man driving ahead of him.

Lee ran approximately 1 kilometer and apprehended the driver, whose blood alcohol content exceeded 0.08 percent. In South Korea, a high blood alcohol level can result in license revocation, with the disqualification period dependent on whether the driver caused an accident.

During Lee's pursuit, a member of his staff -- also a former soccer player -- also parked his car and joined the chase.

An official from his agency, DH Entertainment, said on behalf of Lee that he responded to the emergency situation with common sense.

Lee carved out a successful career as a professional football player, representing the South Korea national team for eight years from 2000 to 2008. He rose to fame when South Korea advanced to the semi-finals of the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup.

Throughout his career, Lee played for various clubs including Real Sociedad, Feyenoord Rotterdam, Al Nassr FC, Omiya Ardija and Incheon United FC until his official retirement in 2015.