Margot Robbie says so much to discover in 'Barbie'

Award-winning filmmaker Greta Gerwig, along with actor and producer Margot Robbie and actor America Ferrera of American film “Barbie” held a press conference in Seoul to promote their film, which will be released in Korea on July 19.
Director Gerwig, who starred in “Frances Ha,” (2012) and won a Golden Globe as producer of her debut film, “Lady Bird,” (2017) returned as a screenwriter and the producer of “Barbie,” after Robbie suggested the two work together.
“The first thing I thought about working with Margot was that she is a great actress and producer. So, it was exciting but also terrifying because so many people have opinions on Barbie and I didn’t know much about the Barbie story," Gerwig told reporters during a press conference held at Fours Seasons Hotel in Seoul, Monday. "It was a combination of excitement and terror."
Robbie said she gravitated toward Gerwig’s charisma, smartness and kindness as an auteur and her incredible knowledge of films and filmmaking techniques. She said she has prepared for this film for five years.
“I wanted to work with people like her and wanted to work with filmmakers with knowledge coming from decades (of experience),” said Robbie.
The movie revolves around Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) living in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. But when Barbie discovers a crack in a portal that connects Barbie Land and the real world, she and Ken get a chance to go to the real world and live among humans.
Robbie, who didn't grow up playing with dolls but rather putting lizards in her pocket and playing in the mud, said the film discusses going beyond the stereotypical image of Barbie and women.
“Barbie was at almost every household and it was definitely a device in this world of imagination and play. …It’s important to see real-life women and the made-up representation of women -- how a woman is expected to be a great mother, a great co-worker, a sister and a friend. There are many profound and thought-provoking scenes in this movie, thanks to genius Greta,” Robbie told reporters, adding that the film will give the audience a chance to learn from dolls about women being women.
Donning blonde hair and dressed up in a black and white swimsuit that was designed for the very first Barbie in 1959, Robbie said it was fun to act as a doll that learns to stop walking on her tiptoes and break the stereotype keeping her in the Barbie box.
Award-winning actor America Ferrara, who is also well-known in Korea for her 2006 drama “Ugly Betty” and film “How to Train Your Dragon” (2019), said her role as Gloria shows the key message of the film -- love yourself.
“The movie ‘Barbie’ will be a global and universal experience film,” she said, adding that the film’s key message is that you are the best version of yourself and you should accept the fact that you were born perfect.
“Barbie” opens in local theaters on July 19.