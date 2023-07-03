Margot Robbie says so much to discover in 'Barbie'

From left: America Ferrera, Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig pose for a photo during a press conference held at Four Seasons Hotel, Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)

Award-winning filmmaker Greta Gerwig, along with actor and producer Margot Robbie and actor America Ferrera of American film “Barbie” held a press conference in Seoul to promote their film, which will be released in Korea on July 19.

Director Gerwig, who starred in “Frances Ha,” (2012) and won a Golden Globe as producer of her debut film, “Lady Bird,” (2017) returned as a screenwriter and the producer of “Barbie,” after Robbie suggested the two work together.

“The first thing I thought about working with Margot was that she is a great actress and producer. So, it was exciting but also terrifying because so many people have opinions on Barbie and I didn’t know much about the Barbie story," Gerwig told reporters during a press conference held at Fours Seasons Hotel in Seoul, Monday. "It was a combination of excitement and terror."

Robbie said she gravitated toward Gerwig’s charisma, smartness and kindness as an auteur and her incredible knowledge of films and filmmaking techniques. She said she has prepared for this film for five years.

“I wanted to work with people like her and wanted to work with filmmakers with knowledge coming from decades (of experience),” said Robbie.

The movie revolves around Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) living in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. But when Barbie discovers a crack in a portal that connects Barbie Land and the real world, she and Ken get a chance to go to the real world and live among humans.