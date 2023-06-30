Man booked for shooting and killing cat in Jeju

The suspect leaves the scene after shooting and killing a cat on June 19 morning in Seogwipo, southern Jeju. (Hondidorang)

A man in his 60s was nabbed by the police for shooting and killing a cat for standing in his way in Jeju. The police were investigating the man for violating laws on gun safety and animal protection, Jeju Seogwipo Police Station said on Thursday. The suspect allegedly shot and killed the cat at 7 a.m. on June 19 on a road in Seogwipo, southern Jeju Island. A bullet from a five-millimeter air rifle was found in the cat’s neck.

The gun used by the suspect in the shooting on June 19 in Seogwipo, Jeju. (Seogwipo Police Station)

After the shooting, he fled the scene but was caught by police who received reports from residents surprised to hear five gunshots in the early morning. The suspect reportedly said during the police interrogation that he had gotten enraged when the cat did not move out of the way even though he had honked his horn. While the cat was dying in pain, three kittens, thought to belong to the cat, were found in the bushes along the side of the road, according to the Jeju-based animal advocacy group, Hondidorang.

A kitten is spotted near the scene of the shooting the morning of June 19 in Seogwipo, Jeju. (Hondidorang)