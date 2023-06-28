[Best Brand] Noble Klasse offers top-class luxury limousine service

KC Motors’ luxury limousine brand Noble Klasse is a leading player in the nation’s premium limousine market that is equipped with both design and production capabilities.

Since its debut in 2015, its limousine lineup consists of L4, L9, L9 Standard and L13 models based on the number of passenger seats.

The smallest second generation L4 is the nation’s first limousine with a full partition that offers a comfortable ride for a limited number of VIP passengers. The car comes with six color options, including the signature purple spinel color, named after the precious gem. Equipped with a 21.5-inch smart monitor and premium focal speakers, passengers can enjoy watching YouTube, Netflix and other media content. A 7-inch touch controller enables convenient adjustment of lighting, seating position and air conditioning.

The current L9, fully revamped in 2021, boasts a more luxurious feel, adopting an enhanced coloring technology. In particular, the new L Standard model allows customers to customize their cars by choosing options such as reclining seats and premium sound systems based on the existing L9 model.

The company also operates its premium mobility service, the Noble Klasse Experience, using its largest and most lavish limousine L13, a third-generation Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van with 13 seats.

The service offers diverse benefits. For example, the car is allowed to drive on the bus-only lanes on highways, regardless of the number of passengers. An unlimited pickup service is also offered for customers to share the car with their family members.

Founded in 1997, KC Motors has 25 years of experience in designing and remodeling diverse car models, having started its limousine business in 2006. The company set up a research and development center in 2012 to carry out the whole automotive development process from planning and design to mass production. Its annual production capacity exceeds 10,000 units.