Five Guys burger sold on secondhand market for W100,000, sparks criticism

A large crowd waits for the opening of the first Five Guys restaurant in South Korea in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, on Monday. (Yonhap)

A post on a secondhand market platform has gone viral for selling a Five Guys burger set for 100,000 won ($77). The popular US burger chain's first store in South Korea officially opened its doors on Monday.

The post was uploaded on Monday afternoon to Danggeun Market and read: “Two basic cheeseburgers and all-topping fries large size.” The set was bought at 2 p.m.

The price marked on the post was more than double the regular price of the set (40,700 won), drawing criticism among local netizens.

Multiple comments criticizing the seller were posted on major South Korean internet communities with hundreds of comments expressing shock at the seller's audacity.