 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Five Guys burger sold on secondhand market for W100,000, sparks criticism

By Lim Jae-seong
Published : Jun 27, 2023 - 18:23       Updated : Jun 27, 2023 - 18:23
A large crowd waits for the opening of the first Five Guys restaurant in South Korea in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, on Monday. (Yonhap)
A large crowd waits for the opening of the first Five Guys restaurant in South Korea in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, on Monday. (Yonhap)

A post on a secondhand market platform has gone viral for selling a Five Guys burger set for 100,000 won ($77). The popular US burger chain's first store in South Korea officially opened its doors on Monday.

The post was uploaded on Monday afternoon to Danggeun Market and read: “Two basic cheeseburgers and all-topping fries large size.” The set was bought at 2 p.m.

The price marked on the post was more than double the regular price of the set (40,700 won), drawing criticism among local netizens.

Multiple comments criticizing the seller were posted on major South Korean internet communities with hundreds of comments expressing shock at the seller's audacity.

A screenshot of a post on Dangeun Market selling two Five Guys cheeseburgers and large size all-topping fries on Monday. (Online community)
A screenshot of a post on Dangeun Market selling two Five Guys cheeseburgers and large size all-topping fries on Monday. (Online community)

Some commentators claimed that selling burgers on a secondhand market is in breach of local food sanitation laws.

However, takeout restaurant food can be traded on the platform if it is still in its original packaging and untouched, a Dangeun Market official said to local media.

Since its grand opening on Monday, hundreds of people have been lining up at the Five Guys store in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

On Monday, the store saw some 400 people lining up even before the scheduled opening time of 11 a.m., according to local media reports.

About 700 people reportedly visited the restaurant before noon that day, despite the rainy weather.

On Tuesday, there was also a line of over a hundred people before the restaurant's opening time.

People wait in a long line to order at the Five Guys store in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)
People wait in a long line to order at the Five Guys store in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)


By Lim Jae-seong (forestjs@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114