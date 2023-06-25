Ex-PM returns to test Democratic Party of Korea unity

Lee Nak-yon, who served as prime minister during the liberal Moon Jae-in administration, speaks to supporters at the Incheon International Airport on Saturday. (Yonhap)

Onetime presidential hopeful Lee Nak-yon on Saturday announced his return to politics after being out of the public eye for about a year.

The former prime minister was welcomed back by a handful of Democratic Party of Korea dissenters, whose support for Rep. Lee Jae-myung -- the major liberal opposition party’s leader mired in legal scandals -- has waned, signaling a possible split within the party.

“The world is worried about South Korea right now,” Lee Nak-yon told a crowd of supporters at the Incheon Airport in a brief speech.

“South Koreans are worried about their country, when it should be the other way around,” he said, calling on the conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol to “reorganize” the way he is running things. Lee added that, under the leadership of the current president, South Korea's democracy was retreating and the economy reeling.

He said Yoon needed to “fix” foreign relations, echoing the Democratic Party criticism of the president’s closer alignment with Japan and the US. Japan “should stop the discharge of wastewater (from the Fukushima nuclear power plant) into the ocean and find a plan B,” he added.

Lee said he also had a responsibility in the state of things and vowed not to leave the political stage.

“The South Korean people will build back the country,” he said. “I will be doing my part. In any and all circumstances, I will put our country first.”

For the past year, the Democratic Party bigwig had kept a low-profile, residing in the US as a visiting scholar at George Washington University’s Institute for Korean Studies.

His return is anticipated to threaten Lee Jae-myung's reign as leader of the Democratic Party, as the leader was never a part of the party’s dominant pro-Moon Jae-in faction.

The main opposition leader’s crumbling grip on the party was put on full display in February when he barely dodged the arrest warrant bill in an anonymous vote by the National Assembly, where nearly two-thirds of the seats are held by fellow Democratic Party lawmakers.

Insider critics say his regular -- almost weekly -- appearances at court as a defendant in criminal trials is affecting his ability to run the party as the leader at a critical time with the general election less than a year away.