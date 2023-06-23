I.M sets off afresh with 'Overdrive'

Images of I.M for his new album "Overdrive" (Sony Music Entertainment Korea)

Singer-songwriter I.M has set off afresh as a solo musician with "Overdrive," his first album dropped under his new label Sony Music. I.M, whose real name is Im Chang-kyun, released his new solo album, "Overdrive," on Friday. The album marked the artist's return as a soloist for the first time in over two years since the release of his first EP "Duality" in February 2021. "Overdrive" is the first release from the artist since he signed with Sony Music Entertainment Korea in November after the Monsta X member ended his exclusive contract with Starship Entertainment. The 27-year-old began his career as a Monsta X member in 2015 and came out solo in 2021 with his album "Duality." He still continues to be a part of the six-piece group. A well-known perfectionist for his music, I.M said at a press conference ahead of the album's release that he has kept his work under tight wraps, even from his closest companions, including Monsta X members. With the new album, the musician manifests his "musical evolution" that he has experienced in a new environment. "I want to show how my music changes with new inspirations in a new environment," I.M said during Friday's event held in Seoul's Cheongdam-dong. "I'm very satisfied with the album. I'd been wondering for a few weeks on how it will turn out, but now that it's coming today, I feel calm and relaxed. I'm that confident."

Singer-songwriter I.M, also a member of Monsta X, holds a press conference about his new album, "Overdrive," in Seoul on Friday. (Sony Music Entertainment Korea)

"Overdrive," the name and the album, reflects the strong determination as the singer-songwriter begins his new journey. "'Overdrive' embodies my ambition to shoot ahead at my fullest speed. Also, all six tracks were new challenges for me, and 'overdrive' was the word that could connect all of them," he said. Fronted by the namesake title song, the album consists six of I.M's self-made songs, including "Blame, "Dumb, "Habit, "More" and "Not Sorry," all songs of distinctively different genres, ranging from trap, deep soul, R&B and jazz. With "Duality," he shared some of his innermost stories, divulging the conflicts that had gone through his mind about being caught between roles as a Monsta X member and an aspiring solo musician. I.M said the release of "Overdrive" has been two years coming. "During the recent COVID-19 years, I had a lot of time to myself during which I gained a deeper understanding of myself and my music. It was a valuable time. I wanted to take up more daring challenges," I.M said. And Sony Music was just the company that could embrace his ambitions and aid him in realizing them, I.M explained. "I expected even the smallest change in a new environment would impact me significantly. When I made this album, I literally took part in almost every step," he said. While mostly limited to distribution in the past, Sony Music Korea has recently expanded to managing local artists as well. Along with I.M, its roster of artists include up-and-coming singer-songwriters msftz, sokodomo and Boycold.

