Singer Kim Jae-hwan aspires to become next Psy, Bruno Mars

Singer Kim Jae-hwan poses during the media showcase event for his sixth EP, "J.A.M," held in Seoul on Tuesday. (Swing Entertainment)

"Journey above music," the full name of Kim Jae-hwan's new album, "J.A.M," perfectly reflects what the new piece means for the 27-year-old singer.

Appearing in front of the local press on Tuesday for the album's media showcase, Kim took to the stage with an air different from the temperate demeanor he has shown in the past.

"I feel like I'm debuting again as a soloist. I can't remember where the past Kim Jae-hwan has disappeared to. I'm reveling in the flutters and excitement I felt when I first debuted," Kim said on Tuesday, greeting the press.

Only three months has passed since Kim released the single, "Spring Breeze," but the singer said he feels different from even then.

Kim, who turned into a solo musician in 2019, unveiled a discography fronted by ballad-infused title songs that emphasized his vocal prowess. Having spent two years as a member of 11-piece boy band Wanna One, his longing to put the spotlight fully on his singing seemed natural.

But the born-to-be-an-idol singer said it was about time he let loose his peppy, cheeky identity that he'd been holding back.

"I've mostly been doing calm ballads until now, but I'm a cheerful type really," Kim said, explaining about his abrupt change in concept.

"It's not that I don't like ballads, but pursuing only that genre for a long time, I felt an urge to do what I was really good at but had not been doing recently -- which is a funky and upbeat R&B kind," Kim said.

The unleashed energy was evident at Tuesday's event as the singer used large body gestures more than usual, standing up from his seat now and then to demonstrate movements.

Laughter rippled through the crowd of journalists -- a usually stern and motionless lot -- as Kim pulled through the event smoothly with jokes and honest, witty remarks.

The big shot leading Kim's "journey above music" is "Lucky!," a funky and groovy dance pop tune with which Kim finally showcases the best of his talents. Rapper-producer Bobby, also a member of boy group iKon, is featured in the song.

The Korean title, "Gae-ideuk," -- a slang that roughly translates to "windfall profit" or an exclamation used in a situation where you get an unanticipated benefit -- also strayed far from the usual upright persona Kim had showed until now. That was why he clicked with this song, Kim said.

"I'm actually someone who is very open to unconventionality. The song was unique and sounded fun," Kim said.

He continued: "When I first heard it, I felt like I've become a 'lucky guy' and that everything will work out well. There are moments in our lives where things don't turn out as we want, and I hoped people could take some lucky energy from my song."