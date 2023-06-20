Tempest to hold 1st concert in August

K-pop boy band Tempest will hold its first-ever concert this summer, according to Yue Hua Entertainment. The concert, “2023 Tempest Show Con (T-OUR) in Seoul,” will be held at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul on Aug. 12-13.

Tempest announced the concert Monday via a video clip in which the members showed their enthusiasm over holding a concert filled only with their performances.

“This is the moment that we have dreamed of. We are so excited and overwhelmed. Please look forward to the diverse performances we’ve prepared. We will portray our passion, energy, and story through our performances,” said Tempest.

Ticket sales for fandom are scheduled for July 4-5 and for others for July 6.

Tempest made its debut in March last year with its first mini album “It’s ME, It’s WE.”

After eight months into their debut, the rookies started to win recognition from the public with its title track “Dragon” of its third mini album “ON and ON.”

Tempest is known for its unique identity and perfectly calibrated performance among other fourth-generation boy groups.