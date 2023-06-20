NMIXX to return with new single “A Midsummer NMIXX’s Dream” next month

K-pop girl group NMIXX is releasing a new single, “A Midsummer NMIXX’s Dream,” on July 11.

This comeback comes four months after the group dropped its first mini album, “expergo,” in March.

JYP Entertainment announced the comeback by dropping a teaser image of NMIXX’s third single on Tuesday.

The teaser image shows a mystic forest with floating bubbles which augments the curiosity over the new concept the girls will present this time.

The six-member unit, which made its debut in February 2022 with its first single “AD MARE,” rose to stardom with the title track “DICE” of its second album “ENTWURF.”

With its latest release “expergo,” NMIXX debuted on the Billboard 200 chart at No. 122.

NMIXX has been on its first global showcase tour “NICE TO MIXX YOU” since May to meet with its fandom, NSWER, around the world.

Through the tour, the artists are holding a total of 14 gigs in a total of 13 different regions.