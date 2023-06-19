 Back To Top
Entertainment

Dynamic Duo to release digital single prior to 10th studio album drop

By Hong Yoo
Published : Jun 19, 2023 - 13:58       Updated : Jun 19, 2023 - 13:58
Teaser image for Dynamic Duo's 10th LP (Amoeba Culture)
Teaser image for Dynamic Duo's 10th LP (Amoeba Culture)

Hip-hop duo Dynamic Duo is preparing to drop its first new studio album in four years, later this year.

Prior to what will be the duo’s 10th studio album, Dynamic Duo will first release digital single “2 Kids on the Block - Part 1” on Friday.

Amoeba Culture, which houses the hip-hop duo, unveiled a teaser image for the upcoming album showing the artists surrounded by musical production equipment and previous albums.

Dynamic Duo’s 10th studio album is expected to carry the duo’s career story from starting off as two rookie rappers in the hip-hop scene to becoming irreplaceable, representative hip-hop artists in South Korea.

The hip-hop veterans entered the music scene in 2004 with first studio album “Taxi Driver.”

The duo’s ninth studio album, “Off Duty,” was released in 2019.

Their latest release, single “She Gonna Stop (Prod. by TOIL),” came out in October last year.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
