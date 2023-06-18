Pixar movies to run on Samsung’s Onyx Cinema LED screens

Moviegoers watch Pixar Animation Studios' latest animated film, "Elemental," on Samsung Electronics' Onyx Cinema LED screens in this photo provided by the tech giant on Sunday. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics has joined hands with Pixar Animation Studios to run animated movies on its Onyx Cinema LED screens, offering significantly enhanced picture quality, the company said Sunday.

Under their partnership, Pixar made its latest movie, “Elemental,” available for 4K HDR resolution. HDR produces a brighter, clearer image when compared to the conventional SDR resolution.

Samsung’s Onyx Cinema LED screen is the world’s first LED cinema screen.

The extraordinary display combines 4K resolution and HDR picture quality, and the self-emissive LED offers true black color representation, with the peak brightness level of 300 nits, which is nearly six times greater than what is possible with standard projector technologies, according to Samsung.

Samsung Electronics first implemented the Onyx Cinema LED screen at the Lotte Cinema World Tower Branch in Jamsil, Seoul, and has also distributed the screen to 120 theaters in several major cities around the world, including in Los Angeles, Beijing and Zurich.

As the LED screen replaces more bulky projector equipment, theaters can make better use of the space to include more seats, Samsung said.

“We will proactively expand our LED partnership with various companies to promote innovation in cinema screens based on Samsung’s special LED technology, which offers a clear image and vivid colors,” said Chung Hoon, executive vice president of Samsung's visual display business.

Starting with "Elemental," Pixar plans to deliver more HDR content to provide more vivid pictures for its audiences, according to Samsung.

Pixar's "Elemental" hit local screens on Wednesday.