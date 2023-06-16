Seoul on high alert as some 300,000 expected at BTS Festa on Saturday

Prime Minister Han Duk-soo ordered thorough safety measures to prevent possible accidents as a massive gathering is expected in the heart of the city on Saturday evening to celebrate the 10 anniversary of popular K-pop boy group BTS.

The event, which is set to be held at the Han River Park in Yeouido, celebrates the debut of the global sensation 10 years ago, as part of a two-week-long city-wide event.

"The event is expected to see a large number of people gathering at the same time, and there will also be fireworks," Han said.

"Due to concerns of crowd accidents during the process of a large number of people moving through bridges, roads and other areas in a short period of time, (the government) should prioritize safety management."

The local authorities must prepare effective measures to include safety alarms and signs for foreign visitors as well as medical plans in case of an emergency, Han added.

Yeongdeungpo Police Station, which has jurisdiction over the district, vowed to implement comprehensive safety measures, which will include inspecting stage conditions and evacuation routes, and imposing traffic controls.

According to the police, there will be road controls from 63 Square to the southern part of Mapo Bridge, starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The police also plan to strengthen monitoring on illegal parking on Yanghwa Bridge, Hangang Bridge and the main roads such as Olympic-daero, Nodeul-ro and Gangbyeonbuk-ro, while dispatching some 630 officers to the event site and nearby to control traffic and manage crowds.

Authorities are also considering having subway trains pass through Yeouinaru Station on Line No. 5 without stopping, after gauging the density of the crowds.

Under the slogan "BTS presents everywhere," the BTS' 10th Anniversary Festa runs through June 25 across the city, and is a joint project with the Seoul City Government.