Ateez sizzles, sets sights on US award shows with 'Outlaw'

Boy band Ateez is returning sizzling and spicy, ready to shake up the world with a new episode off its "The World" album series.

The album, "The World EP.2: Outlaw" (hereafter referred to as "Outlaw"), marks the eight-piece's return after about six months following the release of its first single, "Spin Off: From the Witness," in December.

Ateez's members on Thursday held a press showcase event in Seoul, a day prior to the new album's release on Friday.

The new album, the band's ninth EP, comes amid the band's "The Fellowship: Break the Wall" world tour, which has been continuing since its start in October.

"Throughout the world tour, we've wanted show something new," Hong Joong, the band's leader said, adding, "We've thought a lot and prepared hard and feel confident that we have an album boasting of a high quality. We can't wait to show everything we have ready."

Fronting the six-track album is "Bouncy," a rattling dance track through which the boys flaunt their spiciness, voicing out their urge to shake up the world. The band's rappers, Hong Joon and Min Gi, took part in writing the song's lyrics.

With the new album is the second release from the band's "The World" series.

"Last year, we began our 'The World' series, through which we declare a big change to this world. With the previous album, 'Movement,' we made a small, subtle move. This time, we've become bolder," Yeo Sang said.

About the title song, Hong Joong said, "We unravel the message that we can change the world with this spicy yet straightforward song. The melody is cheerful and the lyrics fun. We packed it with Ateez's identity."

"We wanted to show ourselves more enjoying and relaxed this time. We had so much fun through producing, recording, practicing and shooting the music video, and we hope that the listeners can also feel the energy we had," Jong Ho said.

The album also includes "This World," "Dune," "Django," "Wake Up" and "Outlaw." Ateez performed the title song and "Outlaw" during Thursday's event.

In 2018, Ateez debuted as the first group launched by then fledgling label KQ Entertainment and quickly garnered global fandom through its exceptional flair for performance and powerful hip-hop sound.

Marking the end of the pandemic era, Ateez spent 2022 traveling around the world with its two world tours: "The Fellowship: Beginning of the End" from January and July and "The Fellowship: Break the Wall" from October until this June. The last three concerts were the band's encore gigs in South Korea and Japan.

The band is set to continue its latest series in Asian and South American cities between July and September.

Having worked restlessly for the past year and half, the members said it was tough but more than worthwhile.

"We do feel tired and fatigued sometimes, but the thought of showing what we've prepared to our fans is what drives us. We're able to work more sincerely in everything we do for that," Jong Ho said.

San added: "It would be a lie if we were to say, 'It's not hard,' but our fans invigorate us. We always think about how we could return their love. That's why we've made a comeback so fast even though we have so many projects planned out this year already. Seeing the fans is what matters the most."

With its previous EP, "The World EP.1: Movement," the band hit a record high of No. 3 on the Billboard 200. The band made a surprise return to the albums chart earlier this year with "Spin Off: From the Witness" entering the chart three times thanks to the fervent support of fans during the world tour.

The band has aspired to much higher this time.

"We always aim high and strive for the top. We want to achieve an outcome that might make our fans proud," Hong Joong said, adding, "Although not in the near future, we want to follow the paths that other senior groups have paved and make it into the Grammys and the Billboard Music Awards sometime and do it in our way."