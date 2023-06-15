 Back To Top
KIS
Entertainment

NCT Dream to unveil track 'Broken Melodies' prior to album drop

By Hong Yoo
Published : Jun 15, 2023 - 15:31       Updated : Jun 15, 2023 - 15:31
NCT Dream (SM Entertainment)
NCT Dream (SM Entertainment)

NCT Dream is set to make a return with its third studio album in July, and will drop one of its tracks, “Broken Melodies,” next Monday prior to the album’s release.

The track “Broken Melodies” sings about overcoming diverse emotions evoked by being apart from a loved one and doing anything one needs to protect that love.

NCT Dream dropped a teaser clip of the pre-release track on Thursday in which its member Mark recites a line from William Shakespeare’s play “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

The track has a rich chorus harmony, giving it a mystic touch, and strong guitar distortion sounds to express confusion and fear.

NCT Dream’s third LP, “ISTJ,” carries 10 tracks in total including the title track “ISTJ” and "Broken Melodies."

The album drops on July 17.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
