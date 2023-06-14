DKB hopes for a turning point with 'I Need Love'

Boy band DKB holds a press conference for its sixth EP, "I Need Love," in Seoul on Wednesday. (Brave Entertainment)

Starting this year with fierce competition in JTBC's "Peak Time," boy band DKB is back ever more confident and energized with its sixth EP, "I Need Love."

Ahead of dropping the new album, DKB held a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday afternoon.

"I Need Love" marks the return of the nine-piece act with a new album 10 months after the release of its fifth EP, "Autumn," in August 2022.

So much has happened for the boy band since it debuted amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, and only recently did the bandmates have the chance to meet with fans, hold live concerts and show their true talents on a TV program.

The biggest change came via boy band competition "Peak Time," which aired from February to April this year. In the show aiming to grant a second chance to 24 boy bands that had already debuted, DKB made it to the round of the final six, and finished in fourth place overall.

The new album results from the experiences of the nine bandmates while braving "Peak Time."

"We were able to try different concepts in 'Peak Time.' We showed a freshness that we ourselves had not discovered in us before and attempted bashing performance-centered songs. Discovering original sides of us that we hadn't been aware of, we were able to return this time in this newfound concept."

Having gushed out powerful, dark concepts since its debut in 2020, the band seemed a tad shy on stage, standing in pristine, glowing new looks during Wednesday's event. Matching the album's refreshing summer vibes, the nine of them donned silky white and pink outfits.

Fronting the new album is the namesake "I Need Love," an upbeat house pop tune with groovy sounds and an addictive hook that sends out a warm, healing message through its lyrics.

The band's label chief and star producer, Brave Brothers, mainly composed and penned the lyrics of the song.

Taking its first swing at a fresh, youthful concept, the band hoped to win more hearts with "I Need Love."

Co-leader E-Chan said, "We tried to show a cool and fresh energy that deviates from our usual powerful image. We hoped to win more hearts by adding the refreshing vibe to our unique energetic performance."

The band's sixth EP includes four other tracks, "More Than 100 Reasons," "Feeling," "1 on 1" and "I Need Love (Outro)."

The bandmates contributed in creating the choreography for "More Than 100 Reasons" and showcased the song live at Wednesday's event, alongside the title track performance.

The first subunit song from DKB performed and created by the band's rappers E-Chan and GK is "1 on 1." The two contributed in both the composition and lyrics.

According to GK, he began writing the song during "Peak Time."

"Although we've shown our charms through 'Peak Time,' this is only our starting point, and through this song I wanted to convey our aspiration to work harder as we're now just 'one on one,'" E-Chan said.

The nine-piece act said it was about much more than the high scores and public recognition they gained from the JTBC showdown.

"We've improved talentwise, but more than that, we've gained confidence. In the past, although we trusted ourselves, there were moments when we felt discouraged by the fact that not many people recognized us," E-Chan said.

"After receiving good notes about our performances from the judges and fellow contestants, we realized that we weren't bad, just still undiscovered. We became confident that -- if we continue to work hard -- people will acknowledge us eventually," the leader added.

DKB debuted under Brave Entertainment in February 2020 with its first EP, "Youth."

The band consists of eight Korean members GK, D1, Harry-June, E-Chan, Lune, Teo, Junseo and Heechan, and the Japanese member Yuku. D1 and E-Chan are the band's co-leaders.

E-Chan hoped "I Need Love" could mark a turning point in the group's career.

"We believe we're standing at an important stage in our career. The album wraps up the three years we've ran until now, and hopefully, it will prove that the time has been worthwhile," E-Chan said.

Following the album's release, DKB is set to tour Japan. In April, the band dropped its second Japanese EP, "Rebel," landing atop the country's biggest Oricon music chart's daily ranking and making it on the Billboard Japan albums chart.

In ending the event, Teo said, "We hope to show that DKB is a group capable of pulling off various concepts. Also, as the new song is about love and comfort, we hope many people take good energy from our music."