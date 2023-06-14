Teen Top to celebrate 13th anniversary with new album

Teen Top is returning to the music scene on July 4 with new album "Teen Top [4Sho]."

The band's agency TOP Media on Wednesday announced Teen Top will drop its new album, "Teen Top [4Sho]," ending a nearly three-year hiatus.

The band's most recent release was in 2020 with special album "To You 2020." Since then, the four members have been carrying out their military duties and starting solo careers.

The upcoming album is an expression of Teen Top's gratitude and promise to its fans of its unwavering love for them, the agency said. Through its "Re-recording Project," the new album will include a renewed version of the 2013 song "Missing You," selected by fans through voting.

Teen Top is coming back as a quartet. The leader, C.A.P, whose real name is Bang Min-su, left the team in May after a controversial livestream on YouTube.

Following the announcement of C.A.P's departure, TOP Media said Teen Top will continue as a four-piece with Niel, Changjo, Chunji and Ricky.

Teen Top celebrates its 13th anniversary on July 13. The group debuted in 2010 under TOP Media with the song "Come into the World." Releasing a list of hits, including "Miss Right," "Rocking" and "No More Perfume on You," the band enjoyed its heyday in the early 2010s and continued to roll out new songs and albums until 2019.

In 2020, Teen Top's name resurfaced in the K-pop scene after its songs were highlighted as undiscovered hits in the popular YouTube talk show "MMTG," leading to the team's surprise comeback with "To You 2020" that year.

Teen Top is also set to hold a standalone gig in Seoul. It is the first in-person concert from the band in over three years since "Teen Top Party To.N9NE." The event will take place on July 15-16 at Nodeulseom Live House in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.