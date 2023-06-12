Man caught 72 floors up trying to climb Lotte World Tower

A foreign man is caught at the 72nd floor of the Lotte World Tower located in Songpa-gu, Seoul after he tried to climb the 5th tallest building in the world. (Songpa Fire Department)

A man was restrained 72 floors above the ground while trying to climb Lotte World Tower in Seoul without a rope.

A report was filed at 8 a.m. Monday that a man was climbing the tower, one of the world's five tallest skyscrapers, with his bare hands, according to Songpa Fire Station officials.

The fire authorities dispatched 11 fire engines and 54 personnel. Fifteen police officers also attended to the scene.

The man was caught an hour later when he was resting on the exterior wall of the 72nd floor of the Lotte tower. The firefighters used a gondola to catch him.

The man is reported to have tried to keep climbing even after the firefighters arrived at the scene at 8:03 a.m.

The man has been identified as being from the UK, but further details of his identity and his reason for climbing the building is unknown.

Lotte Tower is 555 meters tall with 125 stories in total.