Samsung's chip division to introduce custom AI Services for employees

Samsung Electronics reportedly plans to launch an in-house artificial intelligence-based service for internal use this year amid security concerns raised over OpenAI’s highly-advanced chatbot ChatGPT, according to industry sources on Sunday.

Sources on condition of anonymity said the company’s co-CEO Kyung Kye-hyun, who oversees the tech giant’s chip business, recently unveiled the plan during a recent lecture attended by Samsung executives and employees.

During the lecture, Kyung said a large language model was on the way to support workers’ tasks such as knowledge search and translation at the chip business division, with plans to launch the basic service in December and a more integrated service in February next year.

Under the plan, the AI-based system is expected to support nine key areas including automatic response for product purchases and cost management; knowledge search and data analysis for chip production; and other administrative tasks such as translation and transcribing minutes of internal meetings, among others.

During the meeting, Kyung was also quoted as saying that Samsung is exploring ways to contribute to the AI ecosystem with the company’s outstanding technology.

Some of the ideas he suggested for the company’s future directions for AI-integrated solutions include wide bandwidth, high power efficiency and integration architecture from smartphones to data centers, sources said.

“Depending on how we use generative AI, there can be tremendous innovation in what we do,” said Kyung. “We’re promoting the introduction of customized AI through a local specialized firm.”

His remarks came about three months after the company’s DS division found misuse cases where its engineers uploaded sensitive company information, including their meeting minutes and source codes, on ChatGPT for work. It has limited the use of external generative AI tools.

During another lecture delivered at Yonsei University in Seoul Friday, the Samsung CEO also complimented ChatGPT, calling it the “best intellect.” He added the tech giant will start using the sophisticated AI tool “in some way from next year.”