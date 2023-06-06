[Survive & Thrive] How to rent a car in Korea

For those traveling in areas with limited access to public transportation, renting a car may be the best option. Here's a look at the country’s car-sharing and rental system.

Rental

For most companies, foreigners who have a driver’s license issued by local authorities can rent a car under the same conditions as South Koreans, which is that one must be at least 21 years old and have obtained a driving permit over one year ago to rent a car that has up to nine seats. Other requirements may be applied, depending on the type of vehicle.

The person renting the car is obligated to pay any traffic fines incurred, and only individuals who registered with the rental company may drive the car.

Some companies require foreign drivers to present their identification -- a passport or residence card.

Those holding an International Driving Permit of Grade B or up -- must meet additional criteria. For Lotte and SK Car Rental, the two largest car rental firms in the country, drivers on an international permit can only rent a car within their first year of entering South Korea.