 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Business

Evacuation shelter to be built under reconstructed Gangnam apartment site

By Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Jun 6, 2023 - 14:47       Updated : Jun 6, 2023 - 14:47
A rendered image of the reconstructed Banpo Jugong apartment complex 1 in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul. (Seoul City)
A rendered image of the reconstructed Banpo Jugong apartment complex 1 in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul. (Seoul City)

A large-scale construction project is underway for the establishment of an evacuation shelter in Seoul's Gangnam district amid growing interest for such facilities following the warning alarm sent out earlier in the week, according to industry sources Tuesday.

According to Hyundai Engineering & Construction, a South Korean builder in charge of reconstructing Banpo Jugong apartment complex 1 in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul, an extensive underground evacuation shelter is planned to be constructed under the reconstructed complex.

Since winning a bid for the reconstruction project in 2017, Hyundai E&C has announced that it would build a luxury apartment complex called The H Claest.

The project -- considered the largest-scale such project in Gangnam worth some 10 trillion won ($7.7 billion) -- will take place on 248,611 square meters of land and involve the construction of 55 buildings that will house a total of 5,002 households.

According to Hyundai E&C's bid proposal for The H Claest, the evacuation shelter will be built under the roadway currently located between the first and second districts of Banpo Jugong apartment complex 1.

The shelter will consist of concrete walls more than 1.1 meters thick, along with accommodations such as toilets and shower facilities for men and women. In addition, a storage room for daily necessities will be included to prepare for a long-term war.

A Hyundai E&C official told The Korea Herald's sister paper Herald Business that in case of chemical warfare or a nuclear attack, the builder is planning to install devices in the shelter to block outside air from seeping in.



By Lee Yoon-seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114