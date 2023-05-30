Husband arrested after escaping police custody amid suspicion of killing Philippine wife

A murder suspect fleeing from South Korean and Philippines' authorities has been apprehended in the Philippines capital Manila, South Korean police said Tuesday.

According to the South Korean police agency, the suspect was spotted at a condo in Manilla on Monday. The suspect is a South Korean male in his 30s who fled to the Philippines after allegedly murdering his wife, a national of the Philippines, earlier this year.

Police believe the suspect murdered his wife and disposed of the body at a reservoir in Gonam-myeon, South Chungcheong Province.

The suspect had initially been apprehended in the Philippines in February, but he escaped from the detention center at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila while waiting for the Philippines government’s decision on his deportation to South Korea.

“We will investigate the case in depth as soon as the suspect is brought back to South Korea,” police here said.