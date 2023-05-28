 Back To Top
National

[Photo News] Police requests arrest warrant for passenger who opened emergency exit door before landing

By Im Eun-byel
Published : May 28, 2023 - 16:05       Updated : May 28, 2023 - 16:37

Police filed an arrest warrant request for a male passenger in his 30s who opened the emergency exit door on a plane before landing on Sunday.

The man is accused of opening an emergency exit door on an Asiana Airlines flight from Jeju Island to Daegu on Friday. He has been detained by police. He told officials he wanted to get off the plane quickly because he felt suffocated.

On Sunday, Asiana Airlines decided it will ban the sales of a seat on the emergency exit aisle of aircraft model A321-200, at which the incident occurred at. The man was seated close to the emergency exit and was able to open the door without unfastening the seatbelt.

The ban on the sales of the seat is for safety reasons and will be applied when all seats are sold out, too, the airlines which is South Korea's second-largest carrier said. The emergency exit aisle seats on other flight carriers will be available for sales.



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
