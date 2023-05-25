 Back To Top
Entertainment

Taeyong of NCT to hold fan showcase to celebrate solo debut

By Hong Yoo
Published : May 25, 2023 - 14:12       Updated : May 25, 2023 - 14:12
Taeyong of NCT (SM Entertainment)
Taeyong of NCT (SM Entertainment)

Taeyong of NCT is holding a fan showcase to celebrate his solo debut.

According to SM Entertainment, Taeyong will present his solo debut album “Shalala” to his fans during the showcase to be held in Seoul on June 5 at 8 p.m.

The showcase, titled “Code: Stage,” will consist of Taeyong’s introduction of singles from his mini album, and performance of some of the tracks including the title track for the first time onstage.

He is also expected to share with fans his remarks for his solo debut, along with behind-the-scenes stories about creating the album.

The showcase will be livestreamed via NCT’s YouTube and TikTok channels for his global fans.

Taeyong is the first member of the mega band to release an album on his own, though others -- including Mark, Taeil, Jaehyun and Doyoung -- have dropped solo singles before

Taeyong also put out “Long Flight” as the label’s singles project in 2019.

The musician debuted in 2016 as a member of NCT and has participated in writing songs for the subunit NCT 127.

Taeyong’s first solo mini album “Shalala” drops on June 5 at 6 p.m.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
