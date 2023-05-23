Super Junior named as ambassador of Saudi Arabia Tourism Authority

Left: Super Junior's Shindong, Ryeowook and Donghae, Head of APAC region for the Saudi Tourism Authority Alhasan Aldabbagh, Trade Markets Director of Korea & Japan at Saudi Tourism Authority Eyad Jan, Super Junior's Eunhyuk and Kyuhyun poses for a photo at the inauguration ceremony held in Seoul on Monday. (SM Entertainment)

Super Junior is the new ambassador of the Saudi Arabia Tourism Authority, SM Entertainment announced Tuesday.

The inauguration took place during a tourism roadshow at the Westin Josun Seoul on Monday.

“We will do the most we can to advertise tourism in Saudi Arabia. We were recently invited to the country by the Saudi Arabia Tourism Authority and there we made unforgettable memories. Saudi Arabia was not as far as we thought because there is a direct flight from South Korea to Saudi Arabia so we hope that many tourists visit the country,” said Leeteuk, the leader of Super Junior, via a video message, as he could not be physically present at the inauguration ceremony.

“We are so happy to have Super Junior as our ambassador. We’ve maintained a good relationship with the legendary K-pop group Super Junior so far. Through this opportunity, we hope to continue such relationship,” said Alhasan Aldabbagh, the head of the Asia Pacific region for the Saudi Tourism Authority.

The Saudi Tourism Authority was established in June 2020 and operates 16 offices covering 38 countries around the world including South Korea.

Super Junior is the first musical group chosen as an ambassador by the Authority.

The K-pop boy group held a concert in Saudi Arabia in 2019 and it was the first Asian act to do so.