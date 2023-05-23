 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Entertainment

Super Junior named as ambassador of Saudi Arabia Tourism Authority

By Hong Yoo
Published : May 23, 2023 - 16:32       Updated : May 23, 2023 - 16:32
Left: Super Junior's Shindong, Ryeowook and Donghae, Head of APAC region for the Saudi Tourism Authority Alhasan Aldabbagh, Trade Markets Director of Korea & Japan at Saudi Tourism Authority Eyad Jan, Super Junior's Eunhyuk and Kyuhyun poses for a photo at the inauguration ceremony held in Seoul on Monday. (SM Entertainment)
Left: Super Junior's Shindong, Ryeowook and Donghae, Head of APAC region for the Saudi Tourism Authority Alhasan Aldabbagh, Trade Markets Director of Korea & Japan at Saudi Tourism Authority Eyad Jan, Super Junior's Eunhyuk and Kyuhyun poses for a photo at the inauguration ceremony held in Seoul on Monday. (SM Entertainment)

Super Junior is the new ambassador of the Saudi Arabia Tourism Authority, SM Entertainment announced Tuesday.

The inauguration took place during a tourism roadshow at the Westin Josun Seoul on Monday.

“We will do the most we can to advertise tourism in Saudi Arabia. We were recently invited to the country by the Saudi Arabia Tourism Authority and there we made unforgettable memories. Saudi Arabia was not as far as we thought because there is a direct flight from South Korea to Saudi Arabia so we hope that many tourists visit the country,” said Leeteuk, the leader of Super Junior, via a video message, as he could not be physically present at the inauguration ceremony.

“We are so happy to have Super Junior as our ambassador. We’ve maintained a good relationship with the legendary K-pop group Super Junior so far. Through this opportunity, we hope to continue such relationship,” said Alhasan Aldabbagh, the head of the Asia Pacific region for the Saudi Tourism Authority.

The Saudi Tourism Authority was established in June 2020 and operates 16 offices covering 38 countries around the world including South Korea.

Super Junior is the first musical group chosen as an ambassador by the Authority.

The K-pop boy group held a concert in Saudi Arabia in 2019 and it was the first Asian act to do so.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114